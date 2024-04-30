DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $119.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.