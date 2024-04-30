Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EQT opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.