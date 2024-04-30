Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $532.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.46.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

