Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7,856.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Mplx were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Mplx by 405.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 99.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after buying an additional 65,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.