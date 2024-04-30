Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after acquiring an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,142,000.

GOVT stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

