Mather Group LLC. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

