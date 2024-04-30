Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,828 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 7.16% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZ opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.1322 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

