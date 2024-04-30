McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $273.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.15. The stock has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

