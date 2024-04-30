Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,433,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.15 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.51.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

