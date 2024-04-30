Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.07% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.