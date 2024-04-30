Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,928 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after buying an additional 1,031,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,259,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.