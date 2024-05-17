UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Up 0.2%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $525.85 and last traded at $522.40. Approximately 814,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,231,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.52. The firm has a market cap of $481.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 754.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $230,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 60,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,153,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

