Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 14,594,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,017,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.