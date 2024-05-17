Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.30 and last traded at $184.55. Approximately 11,165,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,407,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

