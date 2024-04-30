CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

