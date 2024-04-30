Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IGA opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.16.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
