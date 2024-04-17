Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires Shares of 2,650 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CP stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
