Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $228.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

