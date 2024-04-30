Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASPN. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ASPN opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

