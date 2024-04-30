Zillow Group’s (ZG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

