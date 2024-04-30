AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 17th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $10.71.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
