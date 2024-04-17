Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

