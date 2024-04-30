Sue Rivett Purchases 4,125 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,243.56).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,215.26).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON PHAR traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 22.89 ($0.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,546. Pharos Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The company has a market capitalization of £96.31 million, a PE ratio of -254.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.51.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,222.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.