Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys Shares of 849 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,249. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

