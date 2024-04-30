Safe (SAFE) Price Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $54.15 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00085355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012739 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

