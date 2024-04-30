Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

