Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Winmark worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Winmark by 24.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,123. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $308.92 and a one year high of $451.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.48 and a 200 day moving average of $389.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

