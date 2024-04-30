SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 126.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 16,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

