Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

WPC stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.