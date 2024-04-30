Choreo LLC Acquires 3,340 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 570.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 163.9% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $713.93 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $369.66 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $686.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.00.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.26.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

