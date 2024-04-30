Semler Scientific (SMLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. 9,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,980. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

