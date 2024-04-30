Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.64. 3,778,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,932. The company has a market cap of $581.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

