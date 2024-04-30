PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 618,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.89.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

