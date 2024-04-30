FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 2,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

About FAT Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.74%.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

