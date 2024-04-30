Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IES by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in IES during the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IES by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total value of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,077.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total value of $1,259,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,077.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,294 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,205. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IESC stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.55. 97,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $139.46.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

