Field & Main Bank Buys 65 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $196,135,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.77. 1,423,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

