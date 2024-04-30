Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 68,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 118,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,690,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,146. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

