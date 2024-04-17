Capreit (TSE:CAR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

