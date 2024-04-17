Keel Point LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

