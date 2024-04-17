784 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VCR opened at $298.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $243.64 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.56.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.