Keel Point LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 269,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

