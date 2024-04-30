Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OII. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

OII stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

