American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 40,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AAL opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

