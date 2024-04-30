Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Report on ACTG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acacia Research Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 20.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.47.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acacia Research
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.