Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACTG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 132,112 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 634.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 367,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 317,119 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 20.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%.

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.