Black Hawk Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period To End on April 30th (NASDAQ:BKHAU)

Black Hawk Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 30th. Black Hawk Acquisition had issued 6,900,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $69,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Black Hawk Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BKHAU opened at 10.30 on Tuesday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of 10.13 and a fifty-two week high of 10.93.
