Auna SA’s (NYSE:AUNA) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Auna’s (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 1st. Auna had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 22nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Auna’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUNA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock.

Auna Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Auna

Shares of NYSE:AUNA opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Auna has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auna stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Auna accounts for 1.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.44% of Auna at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

