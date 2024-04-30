Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $127.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

