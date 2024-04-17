HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.64%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

