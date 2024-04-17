Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

