Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,717 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

